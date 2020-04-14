Kangana Ranaut gives up on make-up, bakes cupcakes at her Manali home amid lockdown. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut like is in self isolation in Manali with her family. On Monday, the official Instagram handle of her team posted a fresh picture of the actor from her kitchen. What’s unmistakable is how unglamorous she looks in it.

Sharing it, the handle wrote: “Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker Kangana’s kitchen is now serving cupcakes made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love. #KanganaRanaut #Quarantine #Coronavirus”. With PM Modi announcing that the lockdown will continue till May 3, many more such innovations will be needed to stay focussed. The post got a love of love from fans and Kangana’s colleagues. Her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dropped a hugging face emoji.

One of her fans was full of praise for her simplicity and wrote: “Simplicity level infinite.” Another wrote: “It’s looking yummy n tasty .....your smile is most attractive Kangana....you are my favourite Girl....Take Care Family N Urself.”

Kangana has been sharing pictures and videos of her time at her home, whether it is spending quality time with family or exercising. She recently shared a picture sitting in her garden amid mountains and spending the time with her family. Kangana’s team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram. “Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y’all playing? Tell us in the comments below,” Kangana’s team captioned the post.

Some time back, her team shared a video where she is exercising. She has reportedly lost 5 kilos of the 20 kilos she had put on during Thalaivi shoot. “Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!” read the caption of the workout video.

