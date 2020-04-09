e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut has lost 5 kgs of Thalaivi weight during lockdown. Watch her workout

Kangana Ranaut has lost 5 kgs of Thalaivi weight during lockdown. Watch her workout

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had put on 20 kgs for the film Thalaivi, has lost five kilograms of weight during the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:22 IST
Asian News International
Kangana Ranaut in a still from the Thalaivi teaser.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from the Thalaivi teaser.
         

Almost a month after revealing that she had gained 20 kilograms for the shoot of the biographical drama Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut has lost five kilograms of the extra weight. The details about her weight loss were revealed by her team in an Instagram post in which she is seen working out along with her fitness trainer.

"Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!" read the caption of the workout video. “Thats d way mahi way,” wrote her Panga co-star Neena Gupta in the comments section.

 

Earlier last month, Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that the actor had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the film. The Tanu weds Manu actor is currently in her hometown Manali and is practicing self-isolation.



