Kangana Ranaut hosts birthday pooja amid lockdown, ‘No social distancing?’ ask fans. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:16 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday, held a pooja for her family and friends at her Manali home. Pictures from the gathering have been shared by her team’s official Instagram account.

Even as most of the country has been advised to social distance themselves from each other, Kangana’s pictures show the actor in close proximity with not just old people, but also children. This wasn’t lost on her fans, who brought it up in the comments section. “Plz corona ke time pe plz maintain gap,” one person wrote. “No social distancing?” asked another.

The post has four pictures. The first shows Kangana with her parents, the second shows her seated for a pooja, the third and fourth show her interacting with the guests, including kids. The post has been ‘liked’ close to 100000 times.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s birthday message has her singing in honour of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shahid Diwas. Watch

On Monday, the actor shared a video of herself reciting Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, in honour of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were executed on March 23. “Kya samaa raha hoga jab hamare shaheed ‘mera rang de basanti chola’ gaate hue faansi par chadh gaye honge (what a moment it must have been when our martyrs went to the gallows while singing),” she said in the video.

Kangana has been stationed in Manali, amid the coronavirus lockdown across the country. India has reported over 400 cases of the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more