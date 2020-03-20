Kangana Ranaut refuses to miss fitness routine during coronavirus lockdown, works out in Manali. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 07:04 IST

Kangana Ranaut is in hustle mode, even as she spends quality time with her family in Manali, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, who put on 20 kilos to look convincing as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi, must lose all the weight before she begins shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

Kangana’s team took to their official Instagram handle to share glimpses of her training hard in Manali. “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she’s Manali,” the caption read.

While Kangana plays an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas, she will be seen as a spy in Dhaakad. Both films are high on action and require her to be at her fittest.

Kangana was shooting for the last leg of Thalaivi, but was forced to take a break after all shoots were stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak. She returned to Manali to spend time with her family during the lockdown.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister and manager, was overjoyed by the actor’s return. Rangoli shared pictures of her son Prithvi with Kangana and wrote, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day.”

Also read | PM Modi’s address on coronavirus gets Bollywood’s support; Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar champion janta curfew

Kangana will be seen as late politician J Jayalalithaa in her next release, Thalaivi. In a statement, she said, “I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi is slated to hit the theatres on June 26.

Follow @htshowbiz for more