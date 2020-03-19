PM Modi’s address on coronavirus gets Bollywood’s support; Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar champion janta curfew

bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the country. He appealed to citizens to observe a self-curfew, called a janta curfew, on March 22 as part of a trial run to test social isolation to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PM Modi asked political and religious leaders and also popular celebrities to promote the idea with their fans and followers. Bollywood was quick to lend support. Stars such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn appealed to their fans to observe the curfew. They even asked everyone to step out into their balconies and come to their doors at 5pm on Sunday to applaud the medical personnel fighting the disease for their service, as suggested by the prime minister in his address.

Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Akshay wrote, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing.” Ajay added, “Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe.”

"कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।"

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tweeted, “A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind.” When someone called the idea ‘nonsense’, actor Shabana Azmi replied, “Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together.”

Actor R Madhavan wrote, “Well DONE SIR ... well Done @narendramodi hats off. They TOTALLY deserve our gratitude and respect.” Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also championed the idea, “Janta Curfew: Social distancing. Staying apart to put things together . #Jantacurfew,” he wrote.

I love how theres 0 clarity on whether this curfew on the 22nd is only for 1 day and if it’s voluntary AND... not everyone has a balcony? @PMOIndia — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) March 19, 2020

Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020

Hema Malini wrote, “@narendramodi What an inspirational address to the nation by our Hon PM Modi ji Pranam to his great vision, his selfless devotion to the nation & his plans for overcoming the dreaded Corona virus. Let us all unite as a nation & face this massive threat as one. Jai Hind!” Actor Bani J was a little confused by the idea. “I love how theres 0 clarity on whether this curfew on the 22nd is only for 1 day and if it’s voluntary AND... not everyone has a balconys,” she wrote. Her followers cleared her confusion. “It was made perfectly clear its voluntary and only for one day,” wrote one, while another let her know that people could also stand at their doors for the same.

PM Modi requested the public to practice social distancing and take necessary precautions against the virus. “These are testing times but we all have to maintain discipline to prevent spread of the virus,” he said, adding the pandemic has severely affected the Indian economy.

The disease has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh. In India it has infected 173 people and killed four.

