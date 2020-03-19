e-paper
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19

Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19

For now, the chief minister said the government had decided to order restaurants to suspend its dine-in services and only operate the take-away or home delivery sections.

delhi Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced fresh restrictions on gatherings and ordered restaurants to shut dine-in options to prevent the highly-contagious coronavirus infection from spreading.

At a media conference after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal also confirmed, as reported by Hindustan Times, the government’s plan to shut some of its offices also.

“Non-essential services will be stopped but the details are still being worked out,” Kejriwal told reporters. He said a formal announcement about services which will be suspended will be made tomorrow.

Watch | Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans gathering of 20, restaurants closed till 31 March

 

For now, the chief minister said the government had decided to order restaurants to suspend its dine-in services and only operate the take-away or home delivery sections. This would enable people who rely on eating joints for their meals to continue buying food.

Kejriwal, however, declined suggestions from the central health officials that the government curtail public transport facilities to reduce the frequency of Delhi Metro trains.

The chief minister said it was discussed by the city government but it was felt that this would increase crowding in the metro. He also announced the decision to tighten an existing rule that bars gathering of more than 50 people, and brought it down to 20 people.

The government had earlier in the day postponed the ongoing annual exams in city schools and directed all educational institutions in the Capital to shut down completely, both for students and staff, till March 31, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Kejriwal said that he has directed all schools, colleges and universities in the Capital to remain shut completely both for students and staff until March 31.

“All exams, including Board exams will happen only after 31 March. I urge all Delhiites to work from home as far as possible,” Kejriwal said..

The move has come a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced to postpone the ongoing board exams till March 31 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The Board had also announced to postpone the evaluation work for annual results till the end of this month.

