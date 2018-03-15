Kangana Ranaut’s Manali house is ready to move in, actor performs puja with family. See pics

Kangana Ranaut’s Manali house is ready to welcome her and her family. On Wednesday, the ‘griha pravesh’ for Kangana’s new house was performed and the actor was present along with her family members. Kangana’s nephew, sister Rangoli’s son, was the star of the occasion. A handle named Kangana Ranaut Daily posted a picture from the ceremony on Twitter.

Some days ago, pictures of her Manali house were doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, the house has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly costs Rs 30 crore. Kangana bought the place for Rs 10 crore, soon after the success of her film Queen, and spent as much as Rs 20 crore in building it. Kangana has been visiting the place routinely to oversee the work being done.

The bungalow is a vintage European home with eight bedrooms and step-out balconies. It also has a dining room, a fireplace, a gymnasium and a separate yoga room.

A year ago, Kangana also moved into her own house in Mumbai. According to a report in Indian Express, the 5-bedroom house in Khar has been designed by Richa Bahl, wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl. While Richa did the basis ground work, much of the ideation was the handiwork of Kangana herself.

On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for her home production, Manikarnika. She is also working in Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. Her last release Simran failed to live up to the expectations at the box office.