Kangana Ranaut’s new airport look will remind you of Nargis of 1950s. See pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut is well known in the film fraternity for her carefully chosen airport looks. Talking about the best dressed celebs spotted at the airport, the actor deserves a special mention for her saris or her maxi dresses which she choses as her travel wear. Ever since she started working on her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she has often been spotted walking out of the airport in crisp cotton saris. The actor has set an example in promoting the traditional Indian ensemble by carrying it off with ease and elan.

Kangana was recently spotted in a pink cotton sari paired with a contrast blouse with elbow-length sleeves. However, what caught the attention of the paparazzi was her hairdo. The lady confidently sported two folded braids tucked up with bright pink ribbons on the sides.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport in a pink sari and braids. (Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut effortlessly carries of the retro look. (Viral Bhayani)

While this used to be a regular hairstyle for school-going girls in the past, it is to be noted, this same hairdo has been sported by Lata Mangeshkar in her earlier days. Legendary actor Nargis also sported two folded braids in the hit song Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi from the 1956 film Chori Chori and in the song Dam Bhar Jo Udhar Munh Phere from the 1951 film Awara. Later, Rekha had also sported two braids in the 1980 film Khubsoorat.

(clockwise from top) Lata Mangeshkar, Nargis and Rekha during their earlier days.

On the work front, Kangana has two films lined up for release in 2019. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi teaser was received well by the audience and the actor was praised for he action sequences and screen presence. She will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. The two actors made the viewers curious with their weird looks on the film’s posters.

