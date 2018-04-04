Kangana Ranaut shares a hearty laugh and a matching dress with nephew Prithvi, see pics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen in the epic period drama, Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, has found some time out from her busy shooting schedule for her family and was spotted enjoying with her four months old nephew, Prithvi.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures with her fans. The baby was born in November last year. Both Kangana and Prithvi were seen twinning in dark blue shirts and made for the perfect picture.

The photos also reflect the state of mind Kangana is in at present. Spending time in Manali where she has made her new home, she told Delhi Times in an interview, “There comes a point when you crave engagement with your environment, you want people around you, you want to operate in a way that makes your environment absolutely pleasant, ecstatic. So that’s what I crave. More than my ego, I crave pleasantness. There was a time when pleasantness did not matter to me.”

When nobody wants a picture and you are the only one trying to make it happen 😏♥️ pic.twitter.com/gqAufLnUdx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018

Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Check out few more pics of the child:

Who all miss dadi ki lori? I wish I was Prithvi 😍 #mountainboy #pahadilori #grannies are the best #lullaby in the night 😭 pic.twitter.com/fJcbjxKpMd — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 12, 2018

My boys my life !!! 😘😘♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/p8ESXlWZSn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 27, 2017

On the work front, Kangana has shot for a major part of Manikarnika - a film based on the nineteenth-century queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai. The film faced opposition few months ago when a Brahmin group from Rajasthan, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, alleged that the film features a romantic scene between Rani Laxmibai and a British East India company agent.

Reacting to the allegations, Kangana had then said, “It is very lowly (neech baat) to even think like that about Rani Laxmibai. We cannot even think like that, the kind of things they are saying. What they are saying is actually defaming. There is nothing like that. It is idle talk and I don’t know why it is being said.” The film is slated to release on August 3.

Apart from Manikarnika, Kangana will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. Written by Kanika Dhillon, Mental Hai Kya will be directed by Kovelamudi - a popular Telugu actor-filmmaker, who bagged a National Award for Bomelatta (2006 ).

