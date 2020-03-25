Kanika Kapoor tests positive for the third time, will remain in treatment until two Covid-19 tests are negative

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:04 IST

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night. In the second test conducted on Sunday, she had also tested positive.

Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director Prof RK Dhiman said that the singer’s treatment will continue until at least two tests show her negative.

Meanwhile, Kanika's friend, Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Hotel Taj for two days and had later gone underground, has now tested negative for the virus.

In a statement issued by Ojas, he has said that he had got himself tested for COVID-19 at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases at Mumbai and had tested negative. He even posted his test reports on the social media.

Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with the singer during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus. A number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attended the parties with the singer.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “We have traced and contacted 266 people, including 106 people in last 24 hours, all over India. These include some prominent politicians, who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor. We have tested more than 60 samples and all of them have been confirmed negative. I don’t think we have more people to trace as we have already talked to all the organisers and people present in the four parties attended by her. We have traced the shops and salons she had visited. I don’t think there is anything else remaining now.”

