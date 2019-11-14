Kapil Sharma teases Sumona Chakravarti for her childhood pic: ‘Bachpan mein bhi mooh kitna jaada khulta tha’

tv

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma leaves no opportunity to tease his co-star Sumona Chakravarti and he has done it again. When Sumona shared a special Children’s Day post on Twitter, Kapil decided to poke fun at her expense once again.

Sumona shared a throwback picture of herself as a child to mark Children’s Day on Thursday. Sumona is seen in a frilly pink dress, short hair, flashing a big smile for the camera. “Bachpana kabhi na jaae (May your childhood never leave you) #HappyChildrensDay,” she wrote in a tweet.

Kapil soon retweeted the picture and wrote, “Wow. Bachpan mein bhi tumhara mooh kitna jaada khulta tha (Your mouth would open so big even when you were a child).” Kapil often teases Sumona for her big mouth on their show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Looks like Kapil decided to keep the joke running online as well.

Their fans loved the fun banter between the two. “She still looks same.. Keep spreading the love and laughter,” wrote one. “She knew she would laugh a loud with others in Kapil’s show,” wrote another.

Kapil and Sumona have worked in The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. She is also often seen with him and his family as they celebrate birthday, weddings and other festivities together.

Kapil will soon celebrate his first wedding anniversary with wife Ginny Chatrath and welcome their first child together. Talking about it, he wished actor and friend Akshay Kumar on Twitter for his upcoming film Good Newzz. “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news hahahaha, all the best team,” he wrote. Akshay replied, “Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug,” he wrote.

