Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder RN Kao as next Dharma project

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:35 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next project as a producer. The film will be adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book, R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

“Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen. More information coming soon,” Karan wrote in a tweet. He shared more information about the film as well.

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - "R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster" to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020

‘An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency - R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage,’ a description of the project reads.

R.N. Kao the chief of R&AW played a major role in both Sikkim integration and 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. (RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster/Nitin A. Gokhale)

In the book strategic affairs analyst and author, Gokhale, writes how the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) ran a 27-month-long, ruthless operation between December 1972 and May 1975 and started an uprising against Sikkim’s ruler to annex it to India.

Other than this project, Dharma is juggling multiple highly-anticipated films. There is Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar; Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl; Dostana 2 with Janhvi and Kartik Aaryan; and Karan’s own directorial, Takht.

Their last film, Good Newwz has done stellar business in India and overseas. It has collected Rs 177 crore in two weeks. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, “#GoodNewwz crosses ₹ 175 cr... Faces multiple new films tomorrow [Fri]... Biz in Week 3 pivotal, since it begins its journey towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr. Total: ₹ 177.31 cr. #India biz.”

