Karan Johar dyes his greys after being called ‘buddhha’ by his kids, Anushka Sharma says ‘you have gone from director to hero’

bollywood

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:33 IST

Karan Johar, who had been flaunting his grey hair during the lockdown, decided to colour his hair black after being trolled online and even by his own children Yash and Roohi. Earlier this week, on his 48th birthday, he gave himself a makeover by colouring his hair at home and shared a video of the entire process on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma is absolutely bowled over by Karan’s new look and complimented him for it. Reposting the video on her own Instagram account, she wrote, “Your hair looks gorgeous Karan! During the lockdown you have gone from director to hero and from grey to bae. Impressive.”

Earlier, Karan had shared a picture of himself with grey hair, and joked that he was ready to make a comeback to acting and was ‘available for father roles’. He made his full-fledged acting debut as the antagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet but the film bombed at the box office.

On his birthday, Karan shared a video of him colouring his hair and wrote, “Hi guys!!! So it’s been 20 days and I still haven’t got any offer for the FATHER ROLES! Clearly, my grey hair look wasn’t as cool as I thought. Even my kids have started calling me buddhha. So, what better day than my birthday to be my sexy self again and to surprise all of you with my (not so) new look!”

Meanwhile, two members of Karan’s household staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news on social media, he reassured everyone that his family and the rest of the staff are ‘all safe and display no symptoms’.

“We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” he wrote in a statement on Monday.

