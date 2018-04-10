Karan Johar finds new student in Suhana Khan, trains her to pout. See pic

The one thing Karan Johar loves doing more than taking pictures is pouting for them. The proof being his Instagram account. It seems Karan has decided to pass on this cherished “talent” of pouting perfectly to the next generation. In an Instagram story, Karan is seen flaunting his pout even as he poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Karan captioned it, “When I introduce my pout to #gennex.” While Karan was dressed in black, Suhana wore a silver dress on the occasion.

Suhana Khan, who is currently studying abroad, is set for her debut magazine shoot soon, her mom Gauri Khan had earlier revealed. “Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,” Gauri had said.

Suhana was recently spotted along with dad SRK and younger brother AbRam at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match over the weekend. Gauri Khan was also present at the stadium with her friends -- model Rhea Pillai, Sanjay Kapoor (brother of Anil and Boney Kapoor), his wife Maheep Sandhu and their pretty daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

