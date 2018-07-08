Karan Johar isn’t the only unrecognisable celeb in his major throwback photo. Can you spot the other?

In a major throwback picture that he shared on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar poked fun at his own appearance. The picture appears to have been taken at an awards function and also features Shatrughan Sinha and a very young and almost unrecognisable Sonakshi Sinha.

“I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback #doublechinalert,” Karan captioned the picture.

While he’s evolved into quite the fashionable man now, it looks like Karan wasn’t always as comfortable around clothes before. His jacket is too large for his size and none of his trademark flamboyance is on display. And as he points out, he does look larger than ever.

Meanwhile, if there’s anyone who has transformed, it is Sonakshi Sinha. The actor has been quite vocal about facing weight issues during her youth, and how she went from being quite large to becoming an action heroine in movies.

In this picture, she’s seen wearing glasses and a black jacket as her father, the actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha stands behind her.

Sonakshi most recently appeared in the critical and commercial dud, Welcome to New York. She will next be seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi. Karan, meanwhile, recently directed one of four short films in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories. He has several films such as Brahmastra, Student of the Year 2 and others in the pipeline as producer through his Dharma Productions banner.

