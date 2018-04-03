Karan Johar just ticked an item off his Bucket List. It involves Madhuri Dixit

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to present Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit in her Marathi debut film, Bucket List. The duo had a Twitter chat on Tuesday morning, suggesting that Bucket List may be presented by the producer-director; an official statement followed in its wake.

Bucket List is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and scheduled to hit theatres on May 25.

Madhuri began the discussion and asked KJo, “Hey @karanjohar what is that one thing you’d want to tick off your bucket list this year?” to which he replied, “To present you in a Marathi film!.” Madhuri then responded with a “Oh that’s exciting. Then what are we waiting for?”

Karan Johar and Madhuri then shared new posters of Bucket List announcing the collaboration. “Proud to present @MadhuriDixit in a Marathi film! On 25th May 2018 #BucketList. Directed by @tejasdeoskar. Produced by @Darkhorsecine @DARPictures @bluemustangcs .@DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @bucketlistfilm @AAFilmsIndia,” Karan tweeted.

Excited about this interesting collaboration, Karan Johar said in a press statement, “I’ve been a staunch believer in regional cinema and since Baahubali, I am confident that good cinema with a great platform breaks the barrier of language. Moreover, the opportunity to launch the superstar actor Madhuri Dixit in her mother language is going to be my absolute pleasure. Together with the team of Bucket List and AA films, we hope that this heart-warming film gets all the love it deserves.”

Madhuri, who will soon start shooting for Karan’s next production directed by Abhishek Varman, is elated about the filmmaker backing her debut Marathi film. “I was longing to work in a Marathi film and with Bucket List my wish is getting fulfilled. Marathi films are content driven and is arousing interest world over. There couldn’t be a better birthday month gift for me than Karan presenting my debut Marathi film this summer. Like my millions of fans, I am truly excited and am looking forward to share my experience with everyone,” Madhuri added.

The film is touted to be a light movie that deals with the self realisation of Madhuri’s character. Talking about the film, Madhuri had earlier said: “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense.”

Madhuri was last seen onscreen in Gulaab Gang along with Juhi Chawla and in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Dedh Ishqiya with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in 2014. She is likely to work with Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal.

Bucket List has been produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations.

