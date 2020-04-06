e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar provides tour inside his massive walk-in closet while Roohi plays the guitar. Watch

Karan Johar provides tour inside his massive walk-in closet while Roohi plays the guitar. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a new video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, during the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Karan Johar has shared a new video of his twins, Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar has shared a new video of his twins, Yash and Roohi.
         

In his latest quarantine video featuring his kids, filmmaker Karan Johar has said that “delirium has hit us all.” Karan took to Instagram to share a new video of his son, Yash tries to get inside a bag, while his daughter, Roohi, plays a song on the guitar.

“Why are you getting inside the bag?” Karan asks Yash in the video, to which the child replies, “Because Shah Rukh Khan.” A picture of Mick Jagger, whom Yash had previously mistaken for Shah Rukh, is visible on the wall near Yash. Karan then moves onto Roohi, who is playing with a guitar. He asks her to perform for him, and she sings Old MacDonald Had a Farm. Yash then tries to hide inside a wardrobe, while Karan yells, “Toodles!”

 

But more than his interactions with his twins, the video also provides a glimpse inside Karan’s massive walk-in closet, which has multiple nooks and crannies. For a moment, his collection of blingy blazers is also visible.

In an earlier video posted by the filmmaker, his mother, Hiroo, had dismissed his fashion sense. “I feel you are wearing too much black, too much bling. Well, in short, I think you could reinvent yourself,” she’d told him in the video.

Also read: Did Karan Johar’s kids mistake Mick Jagger for Shah Rukh Khan? Watch funny video

Karan had also shared a video of Yash and Roohi drawing during the lockdown, and had captioned the post, “Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!”

The filmmaker’s new movie, the historical drama Takht, was due to begin production soon, but has been shut down like every other project due to the coronavirus outbreak.

