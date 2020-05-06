Karan Johar’s kids Roohi, Yash turn their focus to the bathroom, feel the huge tub at home is ‘useless’

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:42 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared a new video of his twins, Yash and Roohi. This time, they had moved from his closet to his spacious bathroom.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote: “Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars.” The two kids are in the bathroom with Karan recording them, where there is a big tub in the centre. Roohi declares that tub is “useless”. Karan agrees and say, “It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever”. As he is talking to her, Karan notices that Yash goes about fiddling with one of the taps to the tub. Karan asks him what he is doing to which Yash answers, “I am washing dada”.

On Sunday, Karan, along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, had organised the ‘I For India’ virtual concert as part of Covid-19 relief effort and has raised Rs 52 crore, thereby becoming the biggest live fund-raising event on Facebook. Karan had taken to Twitter to thank all the viewers who donated to help raise the fund through the concert.

“I For India the concert for our times raises 52 crore (and counting) Becomes world’s biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising 4.3 crore online (and counting),” read a statement he posted.

“Corporate donors and philanthropists donate 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to Givelndia for COVID-19 relief work,” the statement further read.

The ‘I For India’ concert featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jonas brothers, Bryan Adams, and many more joined the concert for the noble cause.

(With ANI inputs)

