Karan Johar’s next directorial stars Deepika Padukone and they can’t stop sharing photos

Karan Johar had once said that he will “soon” work with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The fans have been waiting and waiting. It seems the two celebs have decided to join forces, albeit for an ad. Deepika -- who is riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat -- has shot for a high profile ad that is being directed by Karan Johar.

Made under KJo’s Dharma 2.0, the ad features Deepika and was shot late Tuesday. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra took to Twitter and spilled the beans on the new collaboration. “Launched a new director at @DharmaTwoPointO today... our very own @karanjohar Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot,” he wrote.

Launched a new director at @DharmaTwoPointO today... our very own @karanjohar 😜😜😜

Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot 😃😃👍🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fGRtaZywgz — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) April 3, 2018

Karan, too, shared a selfie with Deepika on his Instagram page and captioned it as “left profilers”.

Left profilers! @deepikapadukone 😘❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

This will be Karan Johar’s first advertisement. Dhama 2.0 is a sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which focuses on making advertisements.

While Deepika and Karan share a cordial bond and the actor is a regular on his talk show, Koffee with Karan, she hasn’t worked in a single movie directed by Karan. Perhaps, the ad will prompt the duo to come together for a film!

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She has Vishal Bhardwaj’s next on Mumbai mafia queen Sapna Didi but the film has been delayed due to co-star Irrfan Khan’s health issues. Irrfan is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing treatment currently. Vishal has announced that he would rather wait for Irrfan than go for a fresh cast.

Karan, on the other hand, is producing Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut, Dhadak which is the Hindi remake of Sairat. He is also producing Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. Karan will also directing a short story for Netflix’s Lust Stories, that will also have short films by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

