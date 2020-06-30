Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan’s Refugee turns 20: ‘Your first film is always most dear and special’

bollywood

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday posted a long note on Instagram as his debut film Refugee completed 20 years. He mentioned how one’s first film is always special.

Abhishek recalled how Refugee was the film with which Kareena Kapoor Khan and he were introduced into the world of cinema. He wrote: “Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films.”

He spoke tenderly about the idea of a debut film and how one is attached to it. He said: “Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else.”

He spoke fondly of his first director, the veteran JP Dutta who mentored Kareena and him as they took their baby steps into the world of cinema. He also had a special note of thanks for cast and crew. “JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!”

He looked back in wonder about his own 20 year journey, how hard it is to make a film and about survival in this tough industry. “It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait....”

Abhishek was grateful that he had his family as his support system. “However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me.”

He joked that the manner in which he wrote, it almost sounded as if his career had run its course. Far from it, he added. Calling his new innings as ‘take two’, he ended, “But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “The record shows, I took the blows, And did it my way!”

