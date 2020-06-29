e-paper
Vidyut Jammwal calls out Disney+ Hotstar for ignoring his movie: '7 films scheduled for release but only 5 deemed worthy'

Vidyut Jammwal is unhappy with the lack of representation given to his film at the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar announcement event.

bollywood Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidyut Jammwal says his film Khuda Hafiz did not get an invite for the Disney+ Hotstar event.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal is miffed at Disney+ Hostar’s decision to not include him and his film from the upcoming announcement event on Monday evening. The streamer is expected to announce the release dates of a bunch of Bollywood films such as Bhuj, Sadak 2, Ludo, Coolie No. 1 and Laxxmi Bomb, which will all be arriving straight to digital.

Vidyut wrote in his tweet that seven film are up for release on Disney+ Hotstar but only five will be given representation at the event. He says his film Khuda Hafiz did not get an invite. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” he wrote. The other film is reportedly Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase.

 

The announcement poster bears the faces of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Vidyut’s objection comes at a time when audiences across the country are fuming at the special treatment doled out to star kids, shunning out newcomers and outsiders. The debate was rekindled last week after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Vidyut’s followers were also disappointed by the lack of representation. “Pathetic. Only recently have they been blamed of such behaviour. At least for the sake of being in the good books they should have had representation of every movie. Pathetic,” read a tweet. “Dear @VidyutJammwal indeed it is a long road ahead and you will face several hurdles but worry not. We fans are always with you. Stay strong dost,” read another.

Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

Khuda Hafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. “Khuda Hafiz is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting,” Vidyut had earlier said about the film.

