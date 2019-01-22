Kareena Kapoor denies eyeing political future, says her focus is only movies

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has dismissed rumours that she is eyeing a future in politics, after it was speculated that Congress leaders are trying to woo her to contest in Lok Sabha polls. “There is no truth to these reports. I have not been approached for this whatsoever. My focus is and only will be movies,” Kareena told Pinkvilla.

NDTV had previously reported that Bhopal Congress corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan in a letter addressed to party president Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Kareena could prove to be the perfect candidate. “If Kareena Kapoor fights from Bhopal, we can hope to snatch the seat long held by the BJP,” the report quoted Chauhan as saying.

It was announced on Monday that Kareena’s upcoming film, Good News, will be released on September 6. The movie, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, will see her reunite with her Aitraaz co-star Akshay Kumar, and her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

Kareena will also reportedly play Shah Jehan’s daughter Jahanara Begum in Karan’s period epic, Takht. Set during the Mughal era, the film will pit brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb against one another. The film also stars Ranveer Singh (Dara), Vicky Kaushal (Aurangzeb), Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Kareena recently voiced the snake Kaa in the Hindi dub version of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and is frequently spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.

