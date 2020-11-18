e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor is ‘honoured and nervous’ to read extract from a winning essay from India for Royal Commonwealth Society

Kareena Kapoor is ‘honoured and nervous’ to read extract from a winning essay from India for Royal Commonwealth Society

Actor Kareena Kapoor will read a winning essay from India as part of an essay writing competition held by Royal Commonwealth Society, earlier this year. She will be part of panel with three other artists from England, UK.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor will read an extract from a winning entry from India.
Kareena Kapoor will read an extract from a winning entry from India.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor will read an extract from a winning essay from a competition held by the Royal Commonwealth Society, earlier this year. She will read an extract of an essay from a winner from India on Friday. The competition was called The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 and the theme was Climate Action and the Commonwealth.

Sharing an Instagram post, Kareena wrote: “Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India... new experiences.” Kareena will be part of set of four readers including English actor and writer Stephen Fry, English comedian and TV personality David Walliams and English singer and songwriter Alexandra Burke.

 

The Royal Commonwealth Society’s Instagram page wrote: “This Friday at 12pm GMT we will be joined by Stephen Fry, Kareena Kapoor, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke who will read extracts from the winning essays. Don’t forget to tune in via for the Awards Ceremony via our website: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/event/qcecawardsceremony2020.”

Also read: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up and fans can’t get over it, see pics

The event, which will take place on November 20, will be a virtual awards ceremony and will be hosted by the society’s vice-patron, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall. The names of the winners would be announced during the virtual event and their pieces read out. The society had received as many as 13,000 entries.

Kareena, who is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan, is currently in Dharamsala on an extended Diwali holiday. Saif is shooting for his film, Bhoot Police at the hill station.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
Watch: After polls, protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against Imran Khan’s PTI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In