Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s pic with parents in London is viral but why is Taimur missing? See pics

Few days back paparazzi spotted Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. However, the Sacred Games actor trooped in without his better half, Kareena Kapoor Khan and his ‘internet sensation’ son, Taimur Ali Khan. Now we know why that was so. Mother-son duo is still in London with the rest of a Randhir Kapoor family. Sister Karisma Kapoor posted yet another delectable picture where the two sisters are seen with their parents, Randhi Kapoor and Babita, as they enjoy a lazy yet sunny lunch together.

All are dressed in comfortable summer clothing—Kareena looks cool in an airy light blue shirt and jeans while Karisma has a light grey and white blouse on. Missing from the scene are the kids, Taimur, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur.

In another video posted by Karisma, the duo are biting into what looks like ice cream and strawberry.

It may be recalled that the high profile Bollywood couple left for a cooler climate (UK in this case) soon after Kareena-starrer Veere Di Wedding hit the screens. The film, which also stars newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, turned out to be a major hit, much to relief of its producers--Balaji Films’ Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s other daughter.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Taimur’s pictures have been causing havoc on the internet on a regular basis. While pictures with his glamourous mom are pretty much the norm, it is his pictures with London play date Kainaat Singha, the pint-sized daughter of MTV VJ Rannvijay Singha, which are an absolute delight to behold. On the work front, Kareena will, in all possibility, begin work on her next, which could be an Akshay Kumar film.

