Kareena Kapoor Khan gets warm welcome from Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others as she makes Instagram debut

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:54 IST

As superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut on Friday, celebrities welcomed the actor on one of the most-loved photo-sharing platform. Bebo’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was the first to welcome the actor on Instagram followed by director Karan Johar and actor Soha Ali Khan.

The trio of Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Soha Ali Khan shared Kareena’s first Instagram picture to welcome the actor. “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here!@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram Bebo,” wrote Karisma along with the picture.

On the other hand, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote “Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!!”

“Picture purrfect @kareenakapoorkhan welcome to Instagram !” wrote Soha Ali Khan in the caption. The number of followers on Bebo’s Instagram profile shot up to over 7 lakhs within hours of her joining the platform.

