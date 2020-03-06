e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan gets warm welcome from Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others as she makes Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets warm welcome from Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others as she makes Instagram debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan has amassed seven lakh followers within mere hours of making her Instagram debut.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:54 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor is the latest Bollywood actor to join Instagram.
Kareena Kapoor is the latest Bollywood actor to join Instagram.(IANS)
         

As superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut on Friday, celebrities welcomed the actor on one of the most-loved photo-sharing platform. Bebo’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was the first to welcome the actor on Instagram followed by director Karan Johar and actor Soha Ali Khan.

The trio of Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Soha Ali Khan shared Kareena’s first Instagram picture to welcome the actor. “Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here!@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram Bebo,” wrote Karisma along with the picture.

 

 

Also read: Karisma Kapoor has never watched Andaz Apna Apna, reveals actors did not speak to each other on sets

On the other hand, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote “Instagram just got PHAT!!!! @kareenakapoorkhan is now on Instagram! The diva is here!!!”

“Picture purrfect @kareenakapoorkhan welcome to Instagram !” wrote Soha Ali Khan in the caption. The number of followers on Bebo’s Instagram profile shot up to over 7 lakhs within hours of her joining the platform.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news