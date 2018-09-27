Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Kareena Kapoor Khan spreads monochrome magic in new photoshoot. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan spread magic once again in a new photoshoot. Check out pics:

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2018 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan Pics,Kareena Kapoor Khan Photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a new photoshoot.(Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan manages breathe life even in black and white pictures with her beautiful smile and gorgeous looks. The actor was part of a new photoshoot, the pictures from which were shared by her stylists and make-up artists.

Kareena spread her magic once again as she smiled for the camera, playing with her wavy hair.She wore a white shirt for the shoot and looked simple but stunning all at the same time.

Other Bollywood stars also had reason to dress up for the GQ Man of the Year awards on Thursday night. Actors like Chitrangada Singh, Tiger Shroff, Nushrat Barucha, Shruti Haasan, Huma Qureshi and more looked their stylish best at the event. Check out their pics:

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was a picture of grace in an all-white anarkali dress as she cheered for her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra at the screening of her film, Pataakha. Aamir Khan also arrived to wish Sanya good luck on her second movie.

Aamir and Fatima were earlier seen at the trailer launch of their movie Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima wore a flowy yellow dress while Katrina was seen in a blush pink outfit. Check out more celeb pics:

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:59 IST

tags

