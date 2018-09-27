Kareena Kapoor Khan spreads monochrome magic in new photoshoot. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan manages breathe life even in black and white pictures with her beautiful smile and gorgeous looks. The actor was part of a new photoshoot, the pictures from which were shared by her stylists and make-up artists.

Kareena spread her magic once again as she smiled for the camera, playing with her wavy hair.She wore a white shirt for the shoot and looked simple but stunning all at the same time.

Other Bollywood stars also had reason to dress up for the GQ Man of the Year awards on Thursday night. Actors like Chitrangada Singh, Tiger Shroff, Nushrat Barucha, Shruti Haasan, Huma Qureshi and more looked their stylish best at the event. Check out their pics:

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was a picture of grace in an all-white anarkali dress as she cheered for her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra at the screening of her film, Pataakha. Aamir Khan also arrived to wish Sanya good luck on her second movie.

Aamir and Fatima were earlier seen at the trailer launch of their movie Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima wore a flowy yellow dress while Katrina was seen in a blush pink outfit. Check out more celeb pics:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:59 IST