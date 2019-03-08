Kareena Kapoor responds to being called ‘aunty’ on Twitter, says people think celebs have no feelings

Kareena Kapoor may be one of the most glamorous stars in Bollywood today but even that fails to act as a safety valve when it comes to haters on social media. The actor was asked to read a mean tweet on Arbaaz Khan’s new web show, Pinch, where celebs will speak about social media and its effect.

Kareena read the tweet which called her ‘aunty’ and advised her to dress her age. In a later clip from Pinch’s trailer, she talks about how people think celebrities have no emotions or feelings.

Arbaaz Khan, who will soon begin work on Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, is all set to launch his new chat show Pinch by Arbaaz Khan. In the same trailer for the show, Sonakshi says, “If anyone comes and proposes to me online, mai maarungi!”To which Arbaaz added, “Line maarna hai to online nahin maarna!” and both crack up.

Apart from Sonakshi and Kareena, other guests on the show will be Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Nawazuddin Siddiqui . The teaser shows celebs reacting to scathing tweets. While Karan reacts to a tweet about his dressing sense, Kapil is also seen commenting on his tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch the teaser here:

Sonakshi will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank. The film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is directed by Abhishek Varman and will hit theatres on April 19. She is also working on Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3 .

Arbaaz recently opened up on dating 29-year-old model Giorgia Andriani and told a newspaper, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

The chat show will start airing from the March 12

