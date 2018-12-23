Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan return with son Taimur from their South Africa vacation. See pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are back with their son Taimur after celebrating his second birthday in South Africa. The family of three had flown to Cape Town to ring in the Taimur’s birthday and spend some quality time by the.

The three were spotted upon their arrival at the airport as they returned home to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their near and dear ones. Taimur, who had left for his birthday holiday on the shoulders of his father, looked tired in his father’s arms as he headed home after a long flight.

The family had a blast in Cape Town as they played on the beach, soaked up the sun, clicked lovely pictures and did some horse-riding. While Kareena and Saif chose regular horses for themselves, the little Nawab got a white pony for himself. They had also organised a small cake-cutting ceremony at their resort as Taimur turned two on December 20. The couple was in South Africa for a brand shoot and planned their holiday around it.

They also threw an early birthday bash for Taimur before leaving for the vacation. All from Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu, had attended the party in Mumbai.

On the work front, Saif is expected to resume the shooting of the second season of his hit web series Sacred Games. Kareena has two projects in hand. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 10:17 IST