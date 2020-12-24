Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback pic with Saif Ali Khan, Arvind Swami debuts as MGR for Kangana’s Thalaivi

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:33 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from UK holiday with Saif Ali Khan, wishes friend

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan to wish an old friend from England with a promise to meet soon. See here.

Thalaivi: Arvind Swami looks perfect as MGR in J Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut, see pics

Arvind Swami seems to be the perfect choice for the role of MG Ramachandran in Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi. Check out new stills from the movie on J Jayalalithaa.

Neetu Kapoor posts funny video as she wraps up Jug Jugg Jeeyo: ‘Last day with my #JJJ squad, will miss them’

Actor Neetu Kapoor has finished shooting her upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It was during the shoot of this film that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wonder Woman 1984 movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess-like charm barely saves a wonderless sequel

Wonder Woman 1984 movie review: Patty Jenkins’ follow-up to her inspired, wondrous 2017 film is a bit too dull, even with the charming star cast of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kirsten Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

‘My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever’: Ranbir Kapoor says they’d have been married if the ‘pandemic hadn’t hit our lives’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said that if not for the pandemic, he’d have been married already to Alia Bhatt. Calling her an ‘overachiever’, he said that he hopes to be married ‘very soon’.

