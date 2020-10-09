e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares pic with her girl squad to wish best friend Mallika Bhat on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares pic with her girl squad to wish best friend Mallika Bhat on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to wish her best friend Mallika Bhat on her birthday. Amrita Arora also shared a glam picture with Mallika and her sister Malaika Arora.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor’s BFF squad looking stylish.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a special post on Instagram to wish her friend Mallika Bhat on her birthday. Kareena, who joined Instagram earlier this year, often wishes her friends and family members on their birthday with pictures and sweet messages on the photo-sharing app.

Kareena shared a picture with her whole girl squad, including Mallika, actor Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. The photo shows them all in an embrace at Kareena’s home. “Happy birthday my BFF, Malikzzzzz Love you forevaaaaa @mallika_b,” she wrote in the caption. Amrita also shared a picture with Malika and Malaika and wrote, “Happy birthday our darling @mallika_bhat ... malliksss love you longtime ,stay cray and beautiful and keep entertaining us like you do.”

 

Kareena is currently in Delhi with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. She is pregnant with their second child and in Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

 

The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead and is a remake of 1992 Hollywood hit film, Forrest Gump. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is written by Atul Kulkarni. It has been shot in Punjab, Delhi, Himachal and multiple other locations across India. The film will be Aamir and Kareena’s third film together after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Kareena said in a recent interview to Anupama Chopra that she wanted to finish shooting for the film before her baby bump got too big. Kareena also mentioned that she had to audition for the first time in her career for this film.

