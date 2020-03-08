e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares special post dedicated to mum Babita on Women’s Day: ‘Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend’

Kareena Kapoor shares special post dedicated to mum Babita on Women's Day: 'Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend'

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new Instagram post dedicated to her mother Babita. The photo also features her son, Taimur.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Babita in a pic with her grandson, Taimur.
Babita in a pic with her grandson, Taimur.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor is really going for that black and white aesthetic on her brand new Instagram page. She shared a new picture of her mother, veteran actor Babita, to mark the International Women’s Day to Sunday.

In the photo, Babita is seen sitting on a couch with Kareena’s son Taimur. The toddler seems to be telling something shocking his grandma, who has her hand on her mouth and is seen with a bewildered expression. “Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend. 08.03.2020,” Kareena captioned her post.

 

Kareena’s friends and fans loved seeing Babita in the picture. Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, ‘Legend!!’ “This is adorable,” wrote one fan.

Kareena joined Instagram on Friday and has already amassed as many as 1.3 million followers in two days. She made her debut with three posts about a fitness wear brand and later shared pictures of Taimur, her husband Saif Ali Khan and now mum Babita.

 

View this post on Instagram

My love... always playing his own tune

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

In one photo, Saif is seen with a guitar in his lap while Taimur looks on. The Good Newwz actor further expressed her husband’s love for music in a caption that read, “My love... always playing his own tune.”

The Jab We Met actor has put an adorable childhood picture as her profile pic.The first celebrity to welcome Kareena on the platform was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, “Welcomeeeeeee gorgeusssss.”

Kareena will be seen this week with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She is also working on Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and will begin shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht.

