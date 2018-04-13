Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor add glamour to Veere Di Wedding song. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were at their hottest best while shooting for a new song from their upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. Choreographer Farah Khan shared a stunning picture with the two actors and rapper Badshah on Thursday and fans have loved the sneak peak into the highly anticipated film.

“Killing it with @sonamkapoor @badboyshah n #kareenakapoor! @vdwthefilm @rheakapoor #fiercenessoverload,” Farah captioned the photo. Kareena looks gorgeous with her long hair, sultry smokey eyes and a shimmery black corset top. Sonam is seen wearing a white corset with black sheer panel at the neck.

The entire movie team, including Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, also clicked pictures together. Kareena made her trademark pout, Sonam showed off her chiselled jawline, Swara gave a big smile and Shikha struck a cute pose for the camera. Check out more pictures:

The team was shooting for a promotional song for the film. Swara captioned the photo, “Attitude is ON! With the coolest of all #veeres @farahkhankunder choreographing our promotional song.. #veerediwedding #comingsoon #veeres4life @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania #kareenakapoorkhan @poonamdamania.”

Sonam had shared the first picture from the song shoot on Wednesday. “Farah! I’m so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you! @farahkhankunder @vdwthefilm @rheakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan @reallyswara @shikhatalsania,” she wrote as she posted a selfie with Farah Khan.

Veere Di Wedding is scheduled for June 1 release and the first trailer is expected to land next week on April 19. The film is a comedy drama revolving around four friends and a wedding. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is presented by Ekta Kapoor’s home banner Balaji Motion Pictures. It is co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.

