Kareena Kapoor spends time with son Taimur at his play date with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Watch

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:02 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is one of the busiest stars in the circuit but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her son, Taimur Ali Khan. In a new viral video, Kareena can be seen correcting her son who was on a play date with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Wednesday.

Sporting a pink t-shirt and a pair of loose-fit denim trousers, Kareena looks relaxed. She can be seen seated in the video and instructing Taimur. The boy, meanwhile, walks up to his mother and they interact. In pictures from the play date we can also see Inaaya.

Speaking to Elle magazine recently, she had said that Taimur is most happy when he is with Saif Ali Khan and her. She said, “It’s important for Taimur to have time with Saif and me without us shooting or going to script readings and fittings. It’s important for him to be with his parents someplace we (and he) are not recognized.” She also added, “Taimur has the most fun with Saif and me, and I hope that’s always going to be the case.”

Kareena, who has been part of successful films such as Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding, Chameli and Asoka, also spoke about her journey so far. She said, “It has been an amazing 20 years. It has been a fabulous journey working with some amazing people. I was born to act because I feel that’s where my passion is and I will hopefully act till the end of my life.”

On the work front, Kareena has completed shooting for two films - Good News and Angrezi Medium. In the former, she stars with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is a comedy revolving around two couples, trying to have babies. In the latter, a sequel of the hit film Hindi Medium, she will be seen as a cop. A picture of the actor, dressed as a London police officer, was shared online, few months back and was quite a hit.

Early next year, she will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, a film which boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor apart from Kareena. It is based on the last leg of the Mughal Empire and will reportedly deal with the power struggle between Aurangzeb and his scholar brother, Dara Shikoh.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:02 IST