Karisma Kapoor remembers grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, shares her pic with Kiaan, Samaira, Taimur

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for her late grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away on Monday. Karisma posted an adorable picture on Instagram, where her kids Samiera Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, can be seen sitting with their ‘Big Dadi’, brimming with smiles.

The post was captioned as, “Remembering big dadi #family #memories.”

A lot of Bollywood celebrities were present at Krishna’s funeral, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.However, Krishna’s son Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and their son, Ranbir, were not present at the procession held yesterday owing to Rishi’s medical treatment.

However, Alia Bhatt, along with Karan Johar, was in attendance in order to make up for Alia’s rumoured beau Ranbir’s absence.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946, a match arranged by their families. The couple has five children including three sons- actors Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 13:27 IST