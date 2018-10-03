Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty pay last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor. See pics

The Kapoor residence in Mumbai had a steady stream of visitors coming to pay their last respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor, legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s wife, on Tuesday. Gauri Khan, Suniel Shetty with daughter Athiya, Shilpa Shetty and Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar were among those who were seen there with Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Krishna Raj Kapoor passwed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, she was 87. “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... Old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” her eldest son Randhir Kapoor had told PTI. Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about her on his blog, “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond.”

Among those who were seen at her funeral were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Sharmila Tagore, Salma Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t attend the funeral as they are in the US for Rishi’s funeral. Taking to Instagram, Neetu had written about her late mother-in-law, “She was such a huge influence in my life, admired her elegance Wit Generosity Warmth !!! She will always stay in my heart #noonelikeher#besthumanbieng #lovedher#bestfriend.”

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946. Actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain are their five children. Their grandchildren like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are also actors.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 11:50 IST