Kartik Aaryan brings a remix to his viral ‘Corona Stop Karo Na’ video. Watch here

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:36 IST

Kartik Aaryan has no plans to settle until everyone stays back at home. The actor on Wednesday shared a new remix version of his viral video on coronavirus, urging everybody to stay indoors. The 29-year-old star took to Instagram to share the video in which he explains on all the do’s and don’ts to follow to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Luka Chuppi actor like many other Bollywood celebrities is practising the measure of self-isolation and is seen at the comfort of his home in the new video shared. “Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga !#CoronaStopKaroNa#CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word,” the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor captioned the post.

The newly shared video is the second distinctive effort made by the actor after his Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the fast delivery of points style video grabbed the attention of many, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After getting praise and retweet for his first monologue video by PM Modi, the actor has promised to “keep reminding everyone” about the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

