Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at those flouting lockdown: ‘Modiji, ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double’

Kartik Aaryan takes a dig at those flouting lockdown: ‘Modiji, ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double’

Kartik Aaryan, who will soon step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, has shared a meme taking a dig at those flouting the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:51 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares a meme on people gathering in crowds despite the call for complete lockdown.
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across India amid the coronavirus outbreak, people gathered on roads and lined up outside shops to stock for the next 21 days. While several celebs and other users took to social media to criticise writers of PM’s speech for not being clear enough in the message that there is no need to panic, Kartik Aaryan decided to give it all a funny turn.

He shared a meme on Instagram where he suggested people will only stay at home and not gather in crowds outside if told that their money will get doubled in these 21 days if they stay at home. He posted a picture from Hera Pheri 2, edited to replace Akshay Kumar’s face with Kartik’s and with the text, “Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge, ye sunane chahte hain 21 din me paise double.” Kartik wrote alongside the meme, “21 din mein Paisa Double.”

A fan responded to the post saying, “Nahi maane to 21 din mein icu ke case double.” Another one commented, “I accept you within 5 seconds, you have to like this.”

Tuesday night, Prime Minister Modi announced the complete lockdown across India, assuring that people need not panic as the government will ensure availability of all essential commodities. However, soon after his speech ended, social media was flooded with pictures and videos across the country showing people lining up outside grocery and other stores to stock up for the coming 21 days.

Also read: ‘Every kid will go to school, we’ll all embrace and shake hands’: Rishi Kapoor shares message of hope amid coronavirus lockdown

On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Randeep Hooda and Sara Ali Khan. He was shooting for his next, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 which will also feature Kiara Advani. The film is a reboot of Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan-s 2007 popular film directed by Priyadarshan.

