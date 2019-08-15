Kartik Aaryan gets customised Hazratganj stamps while shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake in Lucknow: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:27 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly received a customised stamp from the chief post master of Hazratganj, where he was shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

Kartik has been shooting in Lucknow for a few months now and a major portion of his upcoming film was shot at the Chief Post Master General office in Hazratganj. A Mid-Day report claimed the director of the Hazratganj post office gifted Kartik a customised stamp, featuring the actor.

“I was surprised to see myself on the stamps. It’s such a thoughtful gesture. It feels great to receive so much love,” the actor told the tabloid.

Also read: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie review: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt shine; Quentin Tarantino shocks

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 film.

The new film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra of BR Studios. Bhushan Kumar had earlier said in a statement that Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an “interesting tweak” to the story. “Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 13:27 IST