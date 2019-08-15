e-paper
Kartik Aaryan gets customised Hazratganj stamps while shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake in Lucknow: report

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh remake in Lucknow, has been gifted a customised stamp by the post master of Hazratganj where he shot a few sequences.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan in the first look from the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.
Actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly received a customised stamp from the chief post master of Hazratganj, where he was shooting for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

Kartik has been shooting in Lucknow for a few months now and a major portion of his upcoming film was shot at the Chief Post Master General office in Hazratganj. A Mid-Day report claimed the director of the Hazratganj post office gifted Kartik a customised stamp, featuring the actor.

“I was surprised to see myself on the stamps. It’s such a thoughtful gesture. It feels great to receive so much love,” the actor told the tabloid.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 film.

The new film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra of BR Studios. Bhushan Kumar had earlier said in a statement that Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an “interesting tweak” to the story. “Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story,” he said.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 13:27 IST

