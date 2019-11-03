Kartik Aaryan invites fans to watch Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer on Monday, watch video

bollywood

Days after sharing fun posters of his upcoming film, actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media on Sunday to announce the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “ChintuTyagi kal milenge aapse !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Trailer out Tomorrow @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @bhushankumar @junochopra @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official” In the video, he says, “Mera Naam hai Kartik Aaryan aur aaiye aapko milwate hain Chintu Tyagi se. Chintu Tyagi naam se aapk dimag me kaisa chehra aata hai? Aiye dekhein. Baal honge Chintu Tyagio ke? (My name is Kartik Aaryan and allow me to introduce you to Chintu Tyagi. When you hear the name, what comes to your mind? Will he have hair?)”.

In the video, as a sketch takes form beside him, Kartik continues, “Bilkul honge, shaddi jaldi ho gai thi na inki. Cute se, sehatmand se hain Chintu tyagi. Moochein hongi? Chintu Tyagi ki moochein zarur hongi. Smile? Smile sochte ho? Chintu Tyagi ki life me patni hai. Nahi aayi smile? Chintu Tyagi ki life me ‘wo’ bhi hai. Ab aayi na smile? Inki bhi aayi. Pati patni ke beech me jab wo aa jaati hai to Chintu Tyagi ki life mein kya uthal puthal ho jaati hai, aaiye dekhte hain (He will certainly have hair, he was married at a young age and is cute and healthy. Will he have a moustache? Of course he will! Smile? Do you think about the smile? Chintu Tyagi has a wife. Lost your smile? He also has another person in his life. Now you smile! Even he does. What happens to Chintu Tyagi’s life when another person comes in between wife and husband?).” The camera then moves to an announcement that the trailer lands on Monday. Bhumi and Ananya also shared the video.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film is slated to release on December 6. The film is based on BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

