Kartik Aaryan picks up Sara Ali Khan from the gym, Ileana D’Cruz steps out for lunch amid divorce rumours. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:32 IST

Several Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker and others were spotted out and about town on Tuesday. Here’s an update of what they were all up to.

Kareena was spotted with her son, Taimur, outside their home in Mumbai. She was dressed casually as she carried Taimur in her arms, and they entered a waiting car together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur and Kareena, along with Saif Ali Khan, only recently returned to India, after having spent several weeks in London. Immediately after arriving back home, the media resumed its obsession with Taimur, even leading Saif to dish out a stern talking to, and say in an interview that allowing Taimur to act in films would be a nightmare scenario.

Are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan talking to each other? ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, the rumours surrounding Saif’s daughter, Sara, and her possible relationship with Kartik Aaryan, simply refuse to die down. Not that the couple is making any attempt to dispel the talk. Kartik was spotted picking Sara up from the gym. Pictures of the couple, busy chatting away on their phones, have been shared. Although it isn’t clear if they were talking to each other.

Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi and Bhushan Kumar at the Pachtaoge party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and producer Bhushan Kumar attended a success bash for the song Pachtaoge. Performed by Arijit Singh and featuring the two actors, the music video has already accumulated 35 million hits on YouTube.

Ileana D’Cruz spotted in BKC. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Ileana D’Cruz was spotted outside a restaurant in the Bandra Kurla Complex, a day after it was reported that she’d split from husband Andrew Kneebone. On Monday it was reported that Ileana, who had been with Andrew for several years, had deleted all his pictures from Instagram, and that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media.

Swara Bhasker spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile actor Swara Bhasker was spotted in Juhu, wearing a denim jacket with a rather blunt message on the back. As she stepped out of her car and turned around, the back of her jacket showed a middle finger. The jacket could be from the film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which used the symbol in its promotions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:31 IST