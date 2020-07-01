Kartik Aaryan’s comment on Shehnaaz Gill’s post makes him trend all night: ‘My mother is getting worried’

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan is amused and his mother worried that he was trending all night on Twitter on Tuesday. Around midnight, Kartik asked his followers why #KartikAaryan has been trending all evening and sure enough, he got the answer.

“Yaar please koi bata do shaam se Trend kyun ho raha hai #KartikAaryan Ab Mummy ko tension aa rahi hai (Please someone tell me why #KartikAaryan has been trending since evening. My mother is getting worried now),” he wrote in his tweet. Soon, his fans let him know that it is due to a comment he left on an Instagram post by Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz Gill.

Yaar please koi bata do shaam se Trend kyun ho raha hai #KartikAaryan Ab Mummy ko tension aa rahi hai 😂 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

“Because you followed Shehnaaz and commented on her post :) Thank you very much !! #ShehnaazGill,” read a comment by one of Shehnaaz’s fanpages on Twitter. “Bec of your comment on shehnaaz gill’s post and bec shehnaazians love you,” read another comment.

Shehnaaz had shared a glam picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday and her captioned asked everyone to ‘respect everyone’. Kartik asked her in the comments, “Usko bhi jisne sabse pehle Bat khaya tha (Even the one who ate that bat for the first time?)”, referring to the coronavirus pandemic and the cause behind it.

Kartik’s reply received 24,500 likes and 6000 comments. Shehnaaz replied with a shrug emoji and stayed with her ‘#respectall’ stand.

Shehnaaz is a singer and model who featured in the 13th season of hit reality show Bigg Boss. Since then, she has featured in a couple of videos, including one with her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Shukla, whom she met on the show.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The productions of both the films has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

