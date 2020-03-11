Kartik Aaryan thinks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets in Lucknow is ‘haunted’, Kiara Advani shares videos

bollywood

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:30 IST

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are in Lucknow for the shoot of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo shared a bunch of video clips on their respective Instagram pages.

Kartik shared a series of video clips showing some of them driving to, what looked like, an old haveli. As Kartik’s vehicle approaches the venue, a voice can be heard saying ‘haunted sa lag raha hai’. Next, we see a magnificent archway, the entrance to the haveli and other sides of it on a full moon night. One of the clips has a footnote: “Full Moon Ki Baat.”

Kartik Aaryan shared several clips from Lucknow.

Kiara too shared a bunch of videos from the sets -- one of them showed them in a moving vehicle by dusk, another shows a crew member named Seema’s birthday celebration (Kartik makes a brief appearance in it) while another Boomerang video shows Kiara and a colleague warming themselves as the text on the clip informs us that it is 18 degrees in Lucknow. Kiara is wrapped in a blue shawl.

Kiara and a colleague keep themselves warm, as seen in one of these pictures.

Earlier this month, Kartik and Kiara shared a photo from one of the film’s previous sets. In the image, Kartik and Kiara can be seen looking at each other, while they are surrounded by several crew women, with their hair covering their faces. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote: “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, ki chudail bhi na dikhein... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... (Don’t be so blinded in love that you don’t see the witch).”

Also read: Milind Soman remembers his days at RSS shakha, says he’s ‘baffled’ by communal connotations

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the hit 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, the sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee. The Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer was a remake of hit Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. The new film will also star Tabu.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more