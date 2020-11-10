Kashmera Shah on her Krushna’s ‘Biryani’ comment on her picture: He wasn’t objectifying, he’s my husband and can say what he likes about me

bollywood

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:01 IST

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek recently faced a lot of backlash on social media for equating his wife, Kashmera Shah, to “biryani”, in a post, which many found objectionable.

But Shah remains unperturbed by it all and does not agree that her husband was objectifying her when he said, ‘When you have Biryani at home why will you want Dal Makhani outside?’

“These are the same people that called me fat and enjoyed talking about me,” Shah retorts, adding, “Now suddenly they’re taking offence to what my husband is saying about me. Look at the sentiments behind what he has said. I loved it. And all these pseudo protectors of mine can just FO. Krushna is my husband and he can say what he likes about me. I’m not shallow like these no good trollers.”

Shah’s pictures from her photoshoot in which she’s posing in a black low-cut monokini, went viral. The actor, who made her directorial debut with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron last year, says even though she has bold image, she is “quite a shy person actually.”

She adds, “My persona is tough and bold and sexy but when someone compliments me on my body, I so tend to feel shy. In the last few years, I’ve learnt to say a gracious thank you. Today, I feel happy for all the hard work I did. It’s finally paying off in the pictures. These pictures haven’t been touched up to make me look slim. Hence to remove that doubt, I’m am putting up a video with every new outfit.”

While the 48-year-old is out taking baby steps back to work, Shah admits that the period of lockdown was quite a learning for her .

“In the pandemic, I learnt how to live at home. It’s been years… since both my husband and I have been constantly travelling or working. This pandemic albeit bad but it gave us the much needed break with our kids,” she shares.

While like many in the film industry, Shah’s schedule has also gone for a toss. “The new film I was supposed to be directing has now been pushed to next year. So, this year and next till June, I’ll be back to being an actor again,” she concludes.