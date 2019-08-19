Katrina Kaif gives congratulatory speech at big-ticket Bali wedding, Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar perform. Watch video

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar added glamour to a wedding in Bali. The occasion was the wedding of Amrit Punjabi — son of late actor Sridevi’s close friend Rakhee Punjabi.

A video of Nora grooving to the hit dance number Laila Main Laila at the wedding has surfaced online. The actor is seen dressed in a glittery pink top and harem pants as she belly dances to the music. Actor Sunny Leone had performed the remix version of the song in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees. It was originally picturised on Zeenat Aman in the 1980 film, Qurbani.

Nora just saw the release of her film, Batla House which stars John Abraham as the male lead. She has performed the recreated version of the Saki song in the film (the original song featured in Sanjay Dutt’s Musafir) and performed it at the wedding as well.

Singer Neha Kakkar also took to the stage to perform at the event. She sang Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Tara Ra Ra and Sukhbir’s Taare Gin Gin. A video of a baby girl grooving to Neha’s songs has also surfaced online. Neha was recently in news after she shared an alarming post about depression and how she was ‘thinking of ending her life’ on Instagram.

While its not confirmed Katrina also performed at the wedding, pictures of her dressed in a silver gown have surfaced on her fanpages. She is seen sharing the stage with actor Maniesh Paul in a few pictures. She had earlier performed at a wedding in Uttarakhand in June.

Among those who attended the gala were Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi Kapoor, actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Khushi and Shanaya are cousins and were twinning in blue at one of the parties. Actor Kubbra Sait also attended the destination wedding.

Sanjay also shared videos from their vacation in Bali. Khushi and Shanaya could be seen playing at the beach while others enjoyed the bright, sunny day.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:25 IST