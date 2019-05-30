Today in New Delhi, India
Katrina Kaif oozes glamour on magazine cover, check out pics from new photoshoot

Fatima Sana Shaikh was particularly impressed by the shoot as she kept dropping messages like ‘Sundar’ and ‘Uff’ on Katrina’s posts. They have worked together on Thugs of Hindostan.

bollywood Updated: May 30, 2019 12:59 IST
Asian News International
Katrina Kaif,Filmfare Katrina,Katrina Kaif pics
Katrna Kaif appears on the latest issue of Filmfare.(Instagram)

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif sizzled in an oversized pullover as she turned cover girl for the June issue of Filmfare magazine. The magazine cover was shared on Instagram by Filmfare, hailing her as Wonder Woman. “Wonder Woman! Presenting the stunning Katrina Kaif on our June cover,” read the caption.

In the picture, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star can be seen sitting on a stool in an oversized olive green pullover with messy hair, showing off her toned legs. An orange tint adds just the right amount of oomph to the picture. The magazine cover reads “I’m still single- Katrina Kaif shoots back.” Fatima Sana Shaikh was particularly impressed by the shoot as she kept dropping messages like ‘Sundar’ and ‘Uff’ on Katrina’s posts.

🦋

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and also stars Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 5.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 30, 2019 12:53 IST

