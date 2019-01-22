Katrina Kaif plays cricket on Bharat sets, asks Anushka Sharma to put in a good word with Virat Kohli. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif has proved again that she is a woman of many talents. She has shared a video of herself playing cricket on the sets of her upcoming film, Bharat. In it, she is seen hitting a boundary several times, thought her form still needs a bit of work.

Through the video, Katrina has also asked her friend and colleague, actor Anushka Sharma to put in a good word with her husband and Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli. “Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team... some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder #apnatimeaayega,” she captioned the video.

Her post got a reply from actor Preity Zinta who is also the owner of Kings XI Punjab. “Wow babe, we should hire you,” Preity commented on the post. “Do it pz come on let me play,” Katrina commented. Film director Zoya Akhtar also wrote ‘I (heart emoji) U’ in the comments as Katrina had used the #apnatimeaayega from Zoya’s upcoming film, Gully Boy. Actor Alia Bhatt also liked the video.

Katrina and Anushka recently worked together in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead but flopped at the box office. Katrina’s project before Zero was Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. That was a flop as well.

Katrina will be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat, which is adapted from Korean Film, Ode To My Father. The film will reportedly tell the story of India in the last 70 years of Independence, from the perspective of a man. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

