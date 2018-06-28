Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram pic is surreal, ethereal and spectacular
After working with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero soon.bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2018 15:10 IST
There is a reason Katrina Kaif has been one of Bollywood’s most popular stars for so many years, but the actor’s latest Instagram post is proof of another talent: her deep understanding of light and camera angles.
On Thursday, she posted a black and white photo on Instagram in which she is posing against artificial smoke and a dramatic hard-edged lighting.
The photo is a long shot in which she seems to be in the middle of a dance routine. It’s not clear whether it’s a still from one of her songs. She has captioned the photo: Malang #tarunvishwa.
On the work front, Katrina was last seen with Salman Khan in blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. She played a Pakistani agent in the film, and was praised for her stunts.
She will soon be seen in two mega budget films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She is collaborating with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, in Zero. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai will hit the screens on December 20, this year.
The other film she is working on is director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will also feature Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan. It will release on November 18, 2018, before Zero.
Here are some more pictures from her Instagram:
