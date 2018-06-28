Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram pic is surreal, ethereal and spectacular

There is a reason Katrina Kaif has been one of Bollywood’s most popular stars for so many years, but the actor’s latest Instagram post is proof of another talent: her deep understanding of light and camera angles.

On Thursday, she posted a black and white photo on Instagram in which she is posing against artificial smoke and a dramatic hard-edged lighting.

The photo is a long shot in which she seems to be in the middle of a dance routine. It’s not clear whether it’s a still from one of her songs. She has captioned the photo: Malang #tarunvishwa.

Malang 📷 #tarunvishwa A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:58pm PDT

On the work front, Katrina was last seen with Salman Khan in blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. She played a Pakistani agent in the film, and was praised for her stunts.

She will soon be seen in two mega budget films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She is collaborating with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, in Zero. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai will hit the screens on December 20, this year.

The other film she is working on is director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will also feature Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan. It will release on November 18, 2018, before Zero.

Here are some more pictures from her Instagram:

The forum la 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

Mood A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more