e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif shares pics of ‘amazing’ people she spent ‘five days in the Maldives’ with. See here

Katrina Kaif shares pics of ‘amazing’ people she spent ‘five days in the Maldives’ with. See here

Katrina Kaif recently spent nearly a week in the Maldives, and kept her fans updated with regular social media posts. These are the people she was with.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif was recently in the Maldives.
Katrina Kaif was recently in the Maldives.
         

Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently spent nearly a week in the Maldives on a ‘work trip’, has shared pictures with the people she was with. During her trip, Katrina had shared several posts from the popular tourist destination.

Katrina took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a post that she captioned, “Five days in the Maldives with this amazing team.” The post includes two selfies. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses in the pictures.

 

On Thursday, Katrina had shared a couple of photos of herself after an early morning swim. She was seen in a white swimsuit and wet hair. Katrina, who is staying at Soneva Fushi, wrote, “Paradise found.”

She had also shared a glimpse of her room at the resort. It had a private access to the white sand beach and even a private pool with a beautiful deck. Last week, the actor had shared two pictures from the beach, wearing a colourful swimsuit. “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot lovemyjob #grateful,” she had written in her post.

Also read: Katrina Kaif is stunning in red as she shoots on the beach, see pic

Katrina was last seen in 2019’s Bharat with Salman Khan. Her next release will be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katrina also has a superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Several other Bollywood celebrities were in the Maldives at the same time as Katrina -- Kajal Aggarwal and her new husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their honeymoon there, and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had shared pictures from the tropical destination on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
‘A good vaccine is...’: Adar Poonawalla’s cryptic tweet has many targets
‘A good vaccine is...’: Adar Poonawalla’s cryptic tweet has many targets
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In