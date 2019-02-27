Kesari song Sanu Kehndi: Watch Akshay Kumar pull off the coolest dance steps

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first song from his upcoming film, Kesari. Titled Sanu Kehndi, the song shows Akshay swinging with his pals to Punjabi music.

Watch the video here:

The trailer for Kesari was released on February 21. Garnering over 20 million views in 24 hours, the film piqued the audience’s interest about the historic Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. The September 12, 1897 battle, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), is distinct as 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.

Also read: Twitter slams Sara Ali Khan for ‘tone deaf, racist’ shoot with Kenyan tribesman

The British government had conferred the highest battle honour of ‘Indian Order of Merit Grade II’ to the martyred soldiers. This story has been written about in several books, including in one documentation by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, takes the gripping story to an epic scale with Akshay as Ishar Singh, complete with a turban and beard. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Two other Hindi films on the Battle of Saragarhi were in the pipeline, but they have been shelved. Ajay Devgn was making Son Of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi, a project he had announced in 2016, and there was another movie by Rajkumar Santoshi, Battle Of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 15:04 IST