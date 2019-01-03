KGF box office collection day 13: Yash’s film makes Rs 31.75 crore with its Hindi version

Actor Yash starrer KGF, which released on December 23 all over India in four different languages, is having a dream run at the box office. The Hindi version has especially stayed strong especially with the release of Zero and Simmba. The Hindi version of the film has collected a total of Rs 31.75 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran tweeted, “#KGF is trending very well on weekdays... Second Wed records higher numbers than second Fri, which is exceptional... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 2.25 cr, Wed 1.30 cr. Total: Rs 31.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, this is the first Kannada film to be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the film production banner of Hombale Films. It also had Srinidhi Shetty playing a pivotal role. The release date of the second film in the two-part series has not been announced by the makers.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “The film is made on a grand scale and that translates onto the screen. While a tighter screenplay would have made for a better film, the narration technique does try to make up for it.”

